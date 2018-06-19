The Website
19 June 2018

PM Modi Wishes Rahul Gandhi On His Birthday, Prays For His 'Long & Healthy Life'

Outlook Web Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his 48th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi wished for his long and healthy life.

"Birthday greetings to Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi. I pray for his long and healthy life," he tweeted.

This is Rahul's first birthday after becoming the Congress president.

Meanwhile, the Congress workers celebrated Rahul's birthday outside party's headquarters in Delhi.

Posters of Rahul were also put up outside the headquarters and drums were played to celebrate his day.

Later in the day, the Congress is expected to throw a grand birthday bash for the party president.

ANI


Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi Delhi - New Delhi BJP. Congress National Reportage

