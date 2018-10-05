PM Modi, Vladimir Putin Meet For Annual Summit

﻿
The summit began at Hyderabad House in Delhi this morning.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Delhi on Friday for the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit during which they will deliberate on a host of bilateral, regional and global issues.

"A relationship radiating warmth and affection! PM @narendramodi welcomed @KremlinRussia_E Vladimir Putin for the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit continuing the series of fruitful engagements this year!" Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a picture of the two leaders at Hyderabad House.
A number of agreements, including the crucial USD 5 billion S-400 air missile defence system deal, are expected to be signed later in the day.

Putin had a one-on-one meeting with the prime minister after his arrival here Thursday evening. Modi had hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary.

The Russian president, who leaves Friday evening, is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov.

PTI

