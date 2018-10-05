PM Modi, Vladimir Putin Meet For Annual Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Delhi on Friday for the 19th India-Russia annual bilateral summit during which they will deliberate on a host of bilateral, regional and global issues.

The summit began at Hyderabad House in Delhi this morning.

"A relationship radiating warmth and affection! PM @narendramodi welcomed @KremlinRussia_E Vladimir Putin for the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit continuing the series of fruitful engagements this year!" Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a picture of the two leaders at Hyderabad House.

A number of agreements, including the crucial USD 5 billion S-400 air missile defence system deal, are expected to be signed later in the day.

Putin had a one-on-one meeting with the prime minister after his arrival here Thursday evening. Modi had hosted a private dinner for the visiting dignitary.

The Russian president, who leaves Friday evening, is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov.

