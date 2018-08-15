The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
15 August 2018 Last Updated at 7:46 pm National

PM Modi Visits AIIMS To Enquire About Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Health

There was no official update on Vajpayee's health condition.

Outlook Web Bureau
PM Modi Visits AIIMS To Enquire About Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Health
ANI/Twitter
PM Modi Visits AIIMS To Enquire About Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Health
outlookindia.com
2018-08-15T19:46:07+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the AIIMS on Wednesday evening to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute.  

There was no official update on Vajpayee's health condition.

Vajpayee was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on June 11 with kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and low urine output.

The 93-year-old BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.

(PTI) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Atal Behari Vajpayee Narendra Modi Delhi - New Delhi AIIMS Health- Medicine- Fitness National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : It Is Easy To Criticise But Difficult To Transform An Institution, Says CJI Dipak Misra
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters