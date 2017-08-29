The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 August 2017 Last Updated at 1:42 pm National

PM Modi To Visit China's Xiamen During September 3-5 To Attend 9th BRICS Summit

Subsequently, the PM will pay a state visit to Myanmar from September 5-7 at the invitation of U. Htin Kyaw, President of Myanmar.
Outlook Web Bureau
PM Modi To Visit China's Xiamen During September 3-5 To Attend 9th BRICS Summit
PTI file photo
PM Modi To Visit China's Xiamen During September 3-5 To Attend 9th BRICS Summit
outlookindia.com
2017-08-29T14:13:07+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Xiamen in China during September 3-5 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit according ANI.

Subsequently, the PM will pay a state visit to Myanmar from September 5-7 at the invitation of U. Htin Kyaw, President of Myanmar.

The announcement of Modi's visit comes a day after India and China ended their 73-day standoff in Dokalam by withdrawing their troops from the area.

Advertisement opens in new window

"At the invitation of the President of People's Republic of China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Xiamen in China's Fujian province during September 3-5, 2017 to attend the 9th BRICS Summit," MEA said.

From China, the Prime Minister will travel to Myanmar for a state visit from September 5 to 7 at the invitation of Myanmar President U Htin Kyaw.

It will be Modi's first bilateral state visit to Myanmar.

"During the visit, Prime Minister will hold discussions with State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi on matters of mutual interest and also call on President U Htin Kyaw. Apart from his engagements in the capital city of Nay Pyi Taw, he will visit Yangon and Bagan," MEA said.

Modi had visited Myanmar's capital Nay Pyi Taw in November 2014 to attend the ASEAN summit.

(With PTI inputs)



READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Xi Jinping Narendra Modi Sikkim India China India-China National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Now, UP Madrassas To Teach 'Correct Ways of Talaq'
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters