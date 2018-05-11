PM Modi To Embark On 2-Day Nepal Visit Today, Will Flag Off Bus From Janakpuri To Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on his two-day State visit to Nepal today where he is also scheduled to flag off flag off a tourist bus from Janakpuri to Ayodhya.



After landing in Nepal, Prime Minister Modi's will visit country's historical and ancient city of Janakpur.



Prime Minister Modi will also visit Janaki Mandir which will be followed by a civic reception hosted by mayor of Janakpur at Barhabigha ground.



During his visit, Prime Minister Modi and his Nepali counterpart K.P. Oli will jointly inaugurate the hydro-electric project Arun III.



The two sides will hold bilateral talks as well.



Prime Minister Modi is also scheduled to meet with President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari and Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun.



Prime Minister Modi will also visit Muktinath temple in Mustang District and will depart for India on Saturday evening.

(ANI)