Saturday, Nov 27, 2021
PM Modi To Review Covid Situation Today Amid Concerns Over New Coronavirus Variant

The meeting comes amid rising global concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus which the World Health Organization has named 'Omicron' and classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

2021-11-27T10:37:26+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Published: 27 Nov 2021, Updated: 27 Nov 2021 10:37 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, will convene an important meeting to take a stock of the current Covid situation and the vaccination drive in the country with top officials, according to the official sources.

The meeting comes amid rising global concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus which the World Health Organization has named 'Omicron' and classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

"The prime minister will chair an important meeting on the situation relating to Covid-19 and vaccination with top officials at 10:30 am today," a source said.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 120.96 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry. 

(With PTI Inputs)

