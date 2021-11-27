PM Modi To Review Covid Situation Today Amid Concerns Over New Coronavirus Variant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, will convene an important meeting to take a stock of the current Covid situation and the vaccination drive in the country with top officials, according to the official sources.

The meeting comes amid rising global concerns over a new strain of the coronavirus which the World Health Organization has named 'Omicron' and classified as a highly transmissible virus of concern.

"The prime minister will chair an important meeting on the situation relating to Covid-19 and vaccination with top officials at 10:30 am today," a source said.

The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 120.96 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.

