Friday, Nov 19, 2021
PM Modi To Address Nation Today On The Occasion Of Nanak Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, according to PMO.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI


2021-11-19T08:50:28+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 8:50 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office confirmed.

"Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh," his office said in a tweet.

"Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

