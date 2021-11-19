PM Modi To Address Nation Today On The Occasion Of Nanak Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 9 am on Friday, his office confirmed.

"Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today, PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh," his office said in a tweet.

"Then, he will go to Jhansi for the 'Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.' Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

(With PTI Inputs)