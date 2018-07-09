The Website
09 July 2018 Last Updated at 7:23 pm National

PM Modi, South Korean President Take Metro Ride To Noida, Share Pictures

Both the leaders were heading to Noida for the inauguration of a Samsung facility to manufacture mobile phones.
Outlook Web Bureau
PTI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in took a ride in the Metro to Noida on Monday.

Both the leaders were heading to Noida for the inauguration of a Samsung facility to manufacture mobile phones.

The prime minister's office (PMO) tweeted a picture of the two leaders travelling on the Delhi Metro.

Another picture tweeted by the PMO showed them at the Yamuna Bank metro station.

A DMRC spokesman said they leaders boarded a Metro train at Mandi House Metro station at around 4:36 pm and travelled up to Botanical Garden station on the Blue Line, leaving the station at 5:02 pm.

They travelled with tokens in a normal train with passengers and there was no delay in services on the Blue Line due to their movement, the spokesperson added.

(PTI)

