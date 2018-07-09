PM Modi, South Korean President Inaugurate Samsung Mobile Factory, World's Largest, In Noida

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and PM Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a Samsung mobile factory, the world's largest, in Noida.

Moon is on a four-day visit to India, during which he will hold talks with Narendra Modi on several issues, including the situation on the Korean peninsula and ways to boost bilateral trade and defence cooperation.

"Whenever I talk to business community representatives, I always mention one thing that I don't think there is a middle-class home in India where a Korean product is not found, " said Modi while speaking at the inauguration the factory.

"GeM means Government e Market, through this, the government is now directly buying from producers. This is benefiting medium and small entrepreneurs. This has also brought transparency, Modi added.