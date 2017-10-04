PM Modi Should Start Giving Employment To Youth As Promised, Says Rahul Gandhi In Amethi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on the first day of his three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "Modi should stop wasting the time of the countrymen and start giving employment to youth as promised."

During his Uttar Pradesh visit, Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold ‘chaupals’ with farmers, meetings with locals as well as party workers.

Rahul will also visit his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi's constituency Raebareli.

Rahul's trip triggered headlines after Amethi's district authorities suggested him to postpone his trip due to security concerns.

On October 2, Amethi's District Magistrate Yogesh Kumar had clarified that he just asked to reschedule the Congress vice-president's visit to the district as the latter's security protocol is very high-level and they don't want to leave any loop holes.

Earlier, Kumar had requested the Congress district president to reschedule visit of Rahul Gandhi, from October 4 to October 6, in the view of Muharram and Durga idol immersion.

