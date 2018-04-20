LIVE : PCJ OSM AWARDS 2018 Click Here!
20 April 2018 Last Updated at 9:45 am International

PM Modi Should Pay More Attention To Women Safety, IMF Chief Christine Lagarde

"When I was last in Davos after Prime Minister Modi's speech, I did tell him that he had not mentioned the women of India enough."
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-04-20T09:46:04+0530

Describing the latest incident of outrageous rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in India as "revolting", IMF chief Christine Lagarde today hoped that the Indian authorities starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would pay more attention to it.

Her sharp remarks come in the backdrop of a nationwide outrage over the rape cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

"What has happened (in India) is just revolting. I would hope that the Indian authorities, starting with Prime Minister Modi pay more attention because it is needed for the women of India," Lagarde said.

"When I was last in Davos after Prime Minister Modi's speech, I did tell him that he had not mentioned the women of India enough. And it's not just a question of talking about them," the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund said.

She quickly clarified that this was her personal position and not that of the IMF. "By the way this is not an IMF official position. It is my position," she said.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Christine Lagarde IMF Kathua Rape Child Rape Rape Violence Against Women Women International Reportage
