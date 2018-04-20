PM Modi Should Pay More Attention To Women Safety, IMF Chief Christine Lagarde

Describing the latest incident of outrageous rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in India as "revolting", IMF chief Christine Lagarde today hoped that the Indian authorities starting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi would pay more attention to it.
Her sharp remarks come in the backdrop of a nationwide outrage over the rape cases in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua and Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.
"What has happened (in India) is just revolting. I would hope that the Indian authorities, starting with Prime Minister Modi pay more attention because it is needed for the women of India," Lagarde said.
"When I was last in Davos after Prime Minister Modi's speech, I did tell him that he had not mentioned the women of India enough. And it's not just a question of talking about them," the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund said.
She quickly clarified that this was her personal position and not that of the IMF. "By the way this is not an IMF official position. It is my position," she said.
(PTI)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kunan_Poshpora_incident
IT`S MOST DISGUSTING for us all THAT now the foreign personalities, holding key positions on international platforms , are pointing out specific examples of how women/girls/ and innocent girls even below age 8 years in our nation are being raped as also being brutally killed.
The Hon`ble PM, instead of visiting foreign countries, any more , now needs , to focus on Nation`s prime critical issues like safety and security of women,deteriorating law and order situation almost in all the states, public`s practical problem and their harrasement on account of cash crunch,inflation,terrorism etc. to address .
His so frequent visits to abroad make a feeling among the citizens that he is attempting to overlook and ignorimg said problemns and letting the people to face by themselves.
It `s a proverb in marathi - SONARA NE CH KAAN TOCHLELE BAREN. ( It is better to get ears pierced by Goldsmith only ) A third person is good pointer and teacher. .
P.Gautampurkar,Sawai Madhopur,Rajasthjan
