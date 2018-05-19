PM Modi Reaches Jammu & Kashmir On Day-Long Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on a day-long visit.

Modi, along with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, is all set to attend the closing ceremony of birth centenary celebrations of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche and to commence the work on Zoji La Tunnel in Leh

PM Modi paid tribute to Kushok Bakula Rinpoche after arriving at the venue on Saturday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate a hydroelectricity project and attend the sixth convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu).

The entry and exit points in Jammu and Srinagar have been sealed by the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), with vehicles being allowed after thorough checking. (ANI)