The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
19 May 2018 Last Updated at 12:27 pm National

PM Modi Reaches Jammu & Kashmir On Day-Long Visit

Outlook Web Bureau
PM Modi Reaches Jammu & Kashmir On Day-Long Visit
Courtesy: Twitter
PM Modi Reaches Jammu & Kashmir On Day-Long Visit
outlookindia.com
2018-05-19T12:28:49+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on a day-long visit.  

Modi, along with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, is all set to attend the closing ceremony of birth centenary celebrations of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche and to commence the work on Zoji La Tunnel in Leh

PM Modi paid tribute to Kushok Bakula Rinpoche after arriving at the venue on Saturday morning.

Advertisement opens in new window

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate a hydroelectricity project and attend the sixth convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-Jammu).

 The entry and exit points in Jammu and Srinagar have been sealed by the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), with vehicles being allowed after thorough checking. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and kashmir Prime Minister of India National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Supreme Court Orders Live Telecast of Floor Test At Karnataka Assembly
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters