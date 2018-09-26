PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Greet Manmohan Singh On His 86th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh on his 86th birthday and prayed for his long life and good health.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Greetings to our former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for Dr Singh's long life and good health."

Greetings to our former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji on his birthday. I pray for Dr. Singh’s long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 26, 2018

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi also extended his greetings to the former prime minister, saying the Singh's birthday is an opportunity to appreciate and remember his contribution towards the cause of nation-building.

"Manmohan Singh Ji's birthday is an opportunity for us to appreciate and remember his many years of selfless service and dedication to the cause of nation-building. I wish him a very Happy Birthday and good health and happiness always," Gandhi tweeted.

Manmohan Singh Ji’s birthday is an opportunity for us to appreciate and remember his many years of selfless service and dedication to the cause of nation building. I wish him a very Happy Birthday and good health and happiness always. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 26, 2018

Singh served as the former prime minister between 2004 and 2014 during the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Singh, who was the first Sikh in office, was also the first prime minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to be re-elected after completing a full five-year term.

Singh's political career began in 1991 when he was appointed as the country's Finance Minister under the leadership of late prime minister PV Narasimha Rao. It was the same year during which he helped usher in "liberalisation and privatisation" to the Indian economy.

(ANI)