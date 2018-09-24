PM Modi Inaugurates Sikkim’s First Airport In Pakyong

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first greenfield airport of Sikkim at Paykong.

Sikkim's dream of having an airport came true nine years after a foundation stone for it was laid around 33 km from state capital Gangtok, in 2009.

Image Credit: Twitter/ @PMOIndia

The first commercial flight from Pakyong would begin from October 4, Pakyong Airport Director R Manjunatha said. Until now, Sikkim was the only state in India remaining without a functional airport.

"In Sikkim, I will be inaugurating the Pakyong Airport tomorrow, which will improve connectivity and benefit the people of Sikkim," PM Modi tweeted on Sunday.

Image Credit: Twitter/ @PMOIndia

Pakyong airport will pave the way for direct connectivity to Sikkim and is the 100th airport of the country.

Located around 60 km from the Indo-China border, the airport is spread across over 201 acres and is located on the top of a hill about two km above Pakyong village at 4,500 feet above sea level, Sikkim Chief Secretary A K Srivastava said.