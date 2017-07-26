PM Modi Inaugurates APJ Abdul Kalam Memorial In Rameswaram
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated APJ Abdul Kalam's memorial in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.
He will attend several other programmes today, the second death anniversary of the former president.
The prime minister hoisted the national flag at the memorial designed and built by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Pei Karumbu.
He unveiled a statue of Kalam and offered floral tributes. He will interact with his family members.
Later, the PM would flag off 'Kalam Sandesh Vahini', an exhibition bus which would travel across various states of the country and reach Rashtrapati Bhavan on October 15, the birth anniversary of the former President, the statement said.
Modi will then proceed to Mandapam for a public meeting.
He will distribute sanction letters to the beneficiaries of long liner trawlers under 'Blue Revolution' scheme and also flag off a new express train from Ayodhya to Rameswaram (via video conference).
The PM will also release a synopsis of the 'Green Rameswaram' project, the statement said.
He will unveil a plaque to mark the dedication to the nation of the 9.5-km link road on NH 87, which runs between Mukundarayar Chathiram and Arichalmunai.
The day-long visit will conclude with an address at a public meeting.
