PM Modi Inadvertently 'Does A Ram Act' By Breaking Bow At Dussehra Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attempt to shoot from a bow at Dussehra celebrations failed miserably, after which he resorted to chucking the arrow at Ravana with a smile.

Modi attended the massive celebration of Vijayadashami or Dussehra at Red Fort ground on Saturday along with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

As everyone looked on, the PM’s first effort at trying to fire the arrow broke the bow. Modi then went for another attempt. On realizing that it wouldn’t be possible, he did a javelin-like throw of the arrow.

Here is a video of the incident:

The Prime Minister and the President addressed the crowd, after which PM Modi was presented the iconic bow and arrow. Ravana’s effigy was set on fire after Modi’s arrow-throw.

"I urge everyone to undertake 'sankalp' of positive contribution for the nation by 2022, when the nation celebrates its 75th year of Independence," Modi said.

Stating that the festivals are not mere events of festivities but are also a medium to educate the society, Modi said these festivals keep us aware about the values in society and teach us to live together as one community.

"Festivals are a reflection of our collective strength, socio cultural values and rich cultural traditions. Besides they are associated with cultivation, rivers, mountains, nature etc," Modi was quoted saying.

Speaking at the event, President Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the countrymen on this occasion.

The prime minister also witnessed the burning of effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarn and Meghnad at the event.

With Agency Inputs