07 April 2018 Last Updated at 12:39 pm National

PM Modi Holds Talks With Nepalese Counterpart KP Oli

Oli's three-day visit is in line with the tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first overseas trip.
Outlook Web Bureau
Photo by Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook
outlookindia.com
2018-04-07T12:41:31+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held discussions with his Nepalese counterpart K P Oli to deepen bilateral ties between the two neighbours.

The two leaders are believed to have discussed an entire gamut of issues concerning their bilateral ties.

"Strengthening the special and people-centric partnership based on historical and cultural context.

"PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes Prime Minister of Nepal K P Sharma Oli at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks continuing the long-standing tradition of high-level visits," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Modi had yesterday met the Nepalese prime minister at the Prime Minister's official residence here.

Oli's three-day visit is in line with the tradition of a Nepalese premier visiting India on his first overseas trip.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Khadga Prasad Oli Nepal India India-Nepal/Nepal Diplomacy & Foreign Policy National Reportage

