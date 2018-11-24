PM Modi Hits Out At Cong For Comparing Sliding Rupee With His Mother

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the Congress, after its leader Raj Babbar compared the rupee's slide with the age of his mother, saying those who did not have issues to talk about, resort to abusing someone else's mother.

Addressing a rally here, Modi, in an apparent dig at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, said 125 crore people of the country were the "high-command" of his government, which was "not remote-controlled by a madam".

Hitting out at the Congress on Babbar's remarks, he said, "When one doesn't have issues to talk about, he resorts to abusing somebody else's mother."

Jis maa ko rajneeti ka 'R' maloom nahi hai, jo maa apni puja paath, ghar mein bhagwan ke smaran mein apna samay bita rahi hai us maa ko rajneeti mein ghaseet ke liye. Congress ke log Modi se mukabla karne ki aapki taakat nahi hai: PM Modi in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/FmlHsvJVU4 — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2018

The Congress leader had kicked up a row in Indore Thursday when he compared the falling value of rupee against US dollar with the age of the prime minister's mother.

Attacking Gandhi, Modi alleged that "coffers of banks were emptied for the rich during the madam's government". "However, our government opened doors of banks for the needy youth," Modi said.

The prime minister asked why the Congress was worried about Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan being called "mama".

Shivraj ji ko gaali dene se pehle, zara aapke mama ko bhi yaad kar lo. Mama Quattrocchi aur doosre mama Anderson, special hawai jahaz mein unko America pahucha diya gaya tha. Bhopal mein hazaron gas peediton ki maut ka gunehgaar, usko chori chhupe pahcuha diya gaya tha: PM in MP pic.twitter.com/89rtCV5hrM — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2018

"They are worried Shivraj is called mama...Why, don't you remember (Ottavio) Quattrocchi mama and Warren Anderson (then chairman of the Union Carbide) mama," he said, referring to the Bofors scandal and the 1984 Bhopal Gas tragedy.

Arey naamdaar, Shivraj ji ko log mama kehte hain aap usse pareshan hain, achha hota aap Quattrocchi mama ko zara yaad kar lete. Jinko aapne Hindustan ki suraksha ke dhan ko lutane ke permit de diye they,Bofors ka kaand kar diya tha, aapke mama Quattrocchi yaad kyun nahi aaye?: PM pic.twitter.com/7c0oEGqDhl — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2018

He said the Congress was voted out of power in Madhya Pradesh 15 years ago because it indulged in the politics of divisiveness.

(PTI)