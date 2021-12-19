Advertisement
Sunday, Dec 19, 2021
PM Modi Felicitates Freedom Fighters And Veterans Of 'Operation Vijay'

'Operation Vijay' was undertaken by Indian military to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule.

2021-12-19T16:24:35+05:30

Published: 19 Dec 2021, Updated: 19 Dec 2021 4:24 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by Indian military to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule.

(This is a developing news. Further details awaited.)

