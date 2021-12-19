PM Modi Felicitates Freedom Fighters And Veterans Of 'Operation Vijay'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitates freedom fighters and veterans of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by Indian military to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule.
(This is a developing news. Further details awaited.)
'Operation Vijay' was undertaken by Indian military to liberate Goa from Portuguese rule.
Arshpreet Kaur / A day after a man was alleged of sacrilege and killed for defiling the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, the temple management told Outlook, sacrilege incidents are on rise.
Pallavi Chakravorty / 2021 turned out to be the most spectacular year for the Indian startup ecosystem, helping it attract billions of investments and churning out a record 42 unicorns in the process. Experts say this is just the beginning.
Jayanta Oinam / Follow live scores of the world badminton championship 2021, men's singles final between Kidambi Srikanth and Loh Kean Yew. First world final for both players.
Vivek Menezes / How has Goa changed over the years from quaint town to boom town? What is in store for this tourism hot spot? On Goa Liberation Day, we take a close look.