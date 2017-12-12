The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
12 December 2017 Last Updated at 5:35 pm National

PM Modi's Complexion Has Turned Fair Because He Eats Mushrooms Worth Rs 80,000 Per Piece, Says Congress Ally Alpesh Thakor

Outlook Web Bureau
PM Modi's Complexion Has Turned Fair Because He Eats Mushrooms Worth Rs 80,000 Per Piece, Says Congress Ally Alpesh Thakor
Facebook
PM Modi's Complexion Has Turned Fair Because He Eats Mushrooms Worth Rs 80,000 Per Piece, Says Congress Ally Alpesh Thakor
outlookindia.com
2017-12-12T17:41:42+0530

Latest in the line of peculiar allegations hurled this election season is Congress ally in Gujarat Alpesh Thakor's claim that the complexion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned fair because he eats mushrooms imported from Taiwan that cost Rs 80,000 per piece.

"Someone told me that you can't eat what Modi ji eats, because it's not a food for the poor," Thakor said addressing a gathering in Gujarat's Vadgaon, and continued the anecdote, saying he was told that the Prime Minister eats mushrooms that come from Taiwan.

Advertisement opens in new window

"One mushroom costs Rs 80,000, and he eats five mushrooms a day. That is why I wonder how he turned so fair. He was as dark as me," Thakor added.

Thakor also alleged that the same person told him that Prime Minister Modi has been eating those mushrooms since he became the chief minister of Gujarat, in 2001.

"The Prime Minister who eats mushrooms worth Rs 1.20 crore in a month, you can imagine how many crores of money his workers must be eating up," Thakor added.

Amidst the Gujarat elections, both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress Party are leaving no stone unturned to claim victory.

The controversial statements range from Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's "Neech" remark at the Prime Minister to the allegations of treason against Aiyar and other senior Congress leaders by Prime Minister Modi. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Gujarat National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Home Ministry Releases Rs 174 Crore To Six States For Border Development
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters