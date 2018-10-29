﻿
PM Modi Doesn't Have Experience Of Running Country: Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Azad accused Prime Minister Modi of not having held any meeting over significant issues related to farmers, inflation, atrocities against women, unemployment, etc.

Azad also claimed that Prime Minister Modi does not discuss issues with anyone.
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has no experience of running the country.

Azad accused Prime Minister Modi of not having held any meeting over significant issues related to farmers, inflation, atrocities against women, unemployment, etc.

Addressing a gathering at an event here, the senior Congress leader said: “The Prime Minister never held meeting over issues of farmers, inflation, atrocities against women, unemployment, closure of medium and small scale businesses, etc because he does not have experience of running the country.” 

Criticising him further, Azad claimed that Prime Minister Modi does not discuss issues with anyone. Azad said, “The Prime Minister does not consult anyone and those who ask questions, he doesn't answer them.”

