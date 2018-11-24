PM Modi Betrayed People On Issue Of Providing Jobs To Two Crore People Every Year: Rahul Gandhi

﻿
Outlook Web Bureau 24 November 2018
2018-11-24T15:46:47+0530
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has betrayed the people, claiming that he had not fulfilled promises of providing two crore jobs every year and "depositing" Rs 15 lakh in their bank accounts.

The Congress chief was addressing a rally at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, where assembly polls will be held on November 28.

"Modiji has betrayed the people on the issue of providing jobs to two crore people every year and depositing Rs 15 lakh cash into their accounts by bringing (back) black money stashed abroad," Gandhi said.

Modi, during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign, had prominently highlighted the issue of black money and had promised to bring it back.

The fear of losing the 2019 general elections has created "hatred" in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mind against the Congress, Gandhi said addressing another rally at Damoh later.

The Congress chief said while Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks with decency, Modi lacks it whenever he attacks the Congress and his family members.

"When you hear Modi's speech, he uses wrong words and speaks with hatred... and also speaks lies. The faith reposed by the people and youths in them has broken. Now, when Modi comes, people say he will speak lies," Gandhi said.

"He (Modi) speaks with hatred about me and my family, but Shivraj uses decent language. Modi doesn't know how to speak decently, but Rahul Gandhi will always maintain decency while speaking," he said.

"Though Chouhan has indulged in corruption, whenever he says anything against us, he speaks with decency," Gandhi added.

There are 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the saffron party has been in power for three consecutive terms and elections are due on November 28. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released their list on Friday, with the current Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan contesting the election from his home constituency, Budhni.

The names for 177 candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections were announced following a marathon meeting of the party's Central Election Committee late on Thursday chaired by BJP chief Amit Shah and attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi among others. 

For more assembly election stories, click here.

(Inputs from PTI)

