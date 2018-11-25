PM Modi Attacks Congress Over Ram Mandir, Says It Asked SC To Delay Ayodhya Hearing Due To 2019 Polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attacked Congress over the Ram Mandir issue and accused the party of threatening Supreme Court judges.

Addressing a campaign rally in Alwar, Rajasthan, the Prime Minister said "They give Rajya Sabha tickets to prominent Supreme Court advocates, who attend proceedings in the court all day and then sit in the Rajya Sabha. We don't have a majority in that House, so they are using it to their advantage. Those Congress members in the Rajya Sabha have told to Supreme Court to not restart the case till 2019 because of the impending elections." according to news agency ANI.

"When some judge of the Supreme Court is trying to do justice to a sensitive issue like Ayodhya, the lawyers of the Congress threaten the Supreme Court judges with impeachment," he added.

The Prime Minister's comments come amidst brewing tension over the contentious issue of Ram Temple as Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) activists have gathered in Ayodhya to push for construction of Ram Temple.

The streets of Ayodhya are filled with right-wing activists who have poured in from various parts of the county for a VHP grand event on Sunday to push for construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, even as security has been heightened in the temple town to maintain law and order.

VHP's Dharma Sabha is being touted as the largest congregation of Ram bhakts in Ayodhya since the 1992 kar seva, with the Hindu outfit claiming a large number of people will attend it.

The congregation is happening less than two weeks ahead of the 26th anniversary of the demolition of the 16th century Babri Mosque, that had triggered unrest in this pilgirm town and riots in other parts of India.