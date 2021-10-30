Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 30, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Reaches Vatican City For Maiden Meeting With Pope Francis

PM Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister Francis has met since becoming Pope in 2013.

PM Modi Reaches Vatican City For Maiden Meeting With Pope Francis
PM Narendra Modi | PTI

Trending

PM Modi Reaches Vatican City For Maiden Meeting With Pope Francis
outlookindia.com
2021-10-30T13:26:42+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 30 Oct 2021, Updated: 30 Oct 2021 1:26 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reached the Vatican to meet Pope Francis for the first time in an one-to-one meeting with the head of the Catholic Church.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar accompanied Modi at the Vatican.

It is the first-ever one-to-one meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church.

Related Stories

PM Modi To Meet Pope Francis In Italy During G-20 Summit

Modi is also the first Indian Prime Minister Francis has met since becoming Pope in 2013.

The Prime Minister will also meet Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican City State.

From the Magazine

Deras Of Punjab: Powerful Symbols Of Dalit Assertion

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

The Good, The Bad, The Ugly: Why Advertisements Have Always Been A Sensitive Issue In India

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Grief Turning To Anger As Families Of The Dead Seek Justice

Ahead of the historic meeting, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Friday said that the Prime Minister will have a separate meeting with the Pope.

“He will be meeting his holiness on a one-to-one basis,” he said during a press conference in Rome.

“Tomorrow, the Prime Minister will pay a call on His Holiness, Pope Francis at the Vatican City, and thereafter, he will attend G20 sessions, where he will also hold more bilateral meetings and we will continue to keep you informed,” Shringla said.

The meeting could, after a certain period of time, be followed up by delegation-level talks, he said.

“The Vatican has not set an agenda. I believe, tradition is not to have an agenda when you discuss issues with His Holiness. And I think we would respect that.

“I am sure the issues would cover a range of areas of interest in terms of the general global perspectives and issues that are important to all of us, COVID-19, health issues, how we can work together to maintain peace and tranquility and this is something that, I think would be the general trend in the discussions,” the Foreign Secretary added. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Pope Francis Vatican City Vatican City Ajit Doval S Jaishankar National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Skymet Launches Mobile App To Check Pollution Real Time In Your Locality

Skymet Launches Mobile App To Check Pollution Real Time In Your Locality

India Registers 14,313 New Covid-19 Cases, 549 Fresh Deaths

Will End 'Loot' Through Electricity Bills If Congress Voted To Power In UP : Priyanka Gandhi

Blacklist Colleges With History Of Hate Crime Against Kashmiris, Demands J&K Students’ Body

Odisha Lady Teacher Murder Case: Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra Denies Any Role, Protests Continue

PM Modi To Meet Pope Francis In Vatican Today

PM Modi Meets Italy PM Mario Draghi On Sidelines Of G20 Summit

Voting Begins For Bypolls In 3 Lok Sabha Seats, 30 Assembly Constituencies In 14 States

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

Pakistan Closer To T20 World Cup Semis After Win Vs Afghanistan

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Beat Bangladesh

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

In Pics: Puneeth Rajkumar's Iconic Films Over The Years

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Imagine Picasso: The Immersive Exhibition

Advertisement

More from India

JNU Cancels Webinar For Calling Kashmir ‘India Occupied’; Probe Ordered

JNU Cancels Webinar For Calling Kashmir ‘India Occupied’; Probe Ordered

The World’s Highest Polling Station In Snow-Bound Spiti Is All Set For Mandi Bypolls

The World’s Highest Polling Station In Snow-Bound Spiti Is All Set For Mandi Bypolls

To Save Wildlife And Birds, Ladakh Govt Asks Army To Train Pure-Bred Ladakhi Dogs

To Save Wildlife And Birds, Ladakh Govt Asks Army To Train Pure-Bred Ladakhi Dogs

‘Will Do Whatever Mrs. Gandhi Asks, But Mamata Banerjee Is The Real Congress Woman': Nafisa Ali After Joining TMC

‘Will Do Whatever Mrs. Gandhi Asks, But Mamata Banerjee Is The Real Congress Woman': Nafisa Ali After Joining TMC

Read More from Outlook

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Has Modinomics Turned The Corner And Formalised 80% Of Indian Economy?

Neeraj Thakur / Formalisation of the Indian economy has been a stated aim of the Narendra Modi government. And a SBI Research report released Friday, holds up the report card.

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Shock And Woe: Killings Of Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Without Its Cheap Work Force

Naseer Ganai / Migrant workers from Bihar drive Kashmir’s construction and agriculture needs. Their exodus after the recent targeted killings will hurt the labour-hungry state.

Alan Davidson, Australian Cricket Legend, Dies At 92

Alan Davidson, Australian Cricket Legend, Dies At 92

Outlook Web Bureau / Alan Davidson was one of the heroes of the famous tied Test against West Indies in Brisbane in 1960.

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Fish Eye View: Hilsa Is Diplomacy Dipped In Mustard Sauce

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Intertwined with West Bengal’s craze over the Padma Hilsa is the history and future of human migration into and from the Ganges Delta.

Advertisement