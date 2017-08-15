PM Modi Addresses Nation On India's 71st Independence Day

The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the occasion of the country's 71st Independence Day.

This is his fourth Independence Day speech.

The PM pledged to make 'New India' by 2022 whose democracy will be made by the people.

'New India ka loktantra aisa hoga jisme tantra se lok nahi, lok se tantra chalega' (Democracy of New India will be such that system works by the people and not people working by the system.)

Advertisement opens in new window

He spoke of issues currently dominating the national scenario, from GST to Kashmir unrest to digitisation and terrorism.

In the wake of escalating violence in the country, the PM said, 'The poison of castesim and communalism can never be beneficial for our nation. This is the country of Lord Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi,' adding that violence can never be accepted. 'Before, the slogan was 'Bharat Chhodo', now it is 'Bharat Jodo.'

On Kashmir unrest, Modi said, 'Na gaali se samasya sulajhne wali hai, na goli se...samasya suljhegi har Kashmiri ko gale lagane se' (Neither abuses nor guns, situation will improve by embracing every single Kashmiri)

You will be happy to know that today we are not alone against our fight against terrorism, many countries supporting us actively, he also said on terrorism.

On GST, an initiative by the BJP government to simplify tax break-up, the Prime Minister said GST has shown the spirit of cooperative federalism. The nation has come together to support GST & the role of technology has also helped.

Advertisement opens in new window

Speaking against the practice of Triple Talaq, Prime Minister Modi said, "The women of this country created a revolution against triple talaq. '- I admire their courage.' I believe India will fully support the women in their struggle."

Emphasizing the work progress under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Prime Minister Modi said that about nine crore farmers have got soil health cards, more than 2.5 crore poor women have got (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) LPG gas connections.

"Be it issue of gas subsidy, Swach Bharat or Demontisation drive, people of India have extended their full support," he added.

Averring that the contribution of our mothers and sisters is very important, Prime Minister said, "We have worked towards extending maternity leave from 12 weeks to 26 weeks."

Further, remembering the great women and men who worked hard for India's freedom, Prime Minister Modi addressed the nation on the 71st Independence Day from Red Fort.

"From Sudarshan Chakradhari Mohan to Charkhadhari Mohan, today we are celebrating both our cultural and historical heritage.We remember the great women and men who worked hard for India's freedom," he said.

Advertisement opens in new window

"This year is a special year for India. This is the 75th anniversary of Quit India, 100th anniversary of Champaran Satyagraha, 125th anniversary of Ganesh Utsav," he added.