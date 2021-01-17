Passengers Express Joy As Chennai Central-Kevadiya Train Sets Off For Maiden Journey

As the weekly special train connecting Kevadiya in Gujarat and Chennai flags off, tourists from Tamil Nadu are now only a train journey away from visiting the Statue of Unity, world's tallest statue in Gujarat.

Through video conferencing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated eight such trains which connected different parts of the country to Kevadiya, where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue is located.

"Today, I am leaving for my home state for the first time after the COVID-19 enforced lockdown was eased. I am very happy to travel by this train", expressed a passenger in a video recorded by Southern Railway and shared on its official social media account.

At the Dr M GR Chennai Central Railway Station, the train was decorated with flowers and the TTE of the special train distributed 'souvenir tickets' to passengers, which provided information of the 'Statue of the Unity' to the tourists, in view of the inaugural.

The weekly superfast train would have a composition of one air-conditioned two-tier coach, three-tier air-conditioned coaches, one luggage cum brake van and one generator cum power car.

During the inauguration of the special train, PM Modi also paid his tribute to the AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran on the 104th birth anniversary of the late Chief Minister. "It is a happy coincidence that today is the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna MGR.

From movie screen to political screen, MGR ruled the hearts of people. His life, his entire political journey was dedicated to the poor", shared Modi.

