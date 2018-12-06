‘Please Take The Money, Want To Stop Narrative I Stole It,’ Mallya Tweets Again

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya said in a tweet again on Thursday that he “wanted to stop the narrative that he stole money” from various lenders.

He rejected any links between his proposed settlement offer to banks and the extradition of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland deal, who was brought back to India on Tuesday night. He, however, did not name Michel in his tweet.

“Respectfully to all commentators, I cannot understand how my extradition decision or the recent extradition from Dubai and my settlement offer are linked in any way. Wherever I am physically,my appeal is “Please take the money”. I want to stop the narrative that I stole money,” Mallya said in a tweet.

Mallya had tweeted on Wednesday that he is ready to pay back “100% of the principal amount” he owes to various banks.

Mallya left India in 2016 after banks got together to initiate legal proceedings against him to recover an outstanding amount of more than Rs 9000 crores.

In November, the Bombay High Court had dismissed a plea filed by the beleaguered businessman when he sought a stay on a request made by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to declare him a fugitive economic offender and confiscate his properties.

The ED had filed an application before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court seeking the 'fugitive' tag for Mallya under the Fugitive Economic Offenders' Act, 2018.

Mallya is also facing money-laundering charges in the United Kingdom after India initiated extradition proceedings against him. Both, ED along with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have filed several cases for alleged loan default against him.

He is residing in the UK from the past two years. His extradition case is reportedly in its final stage at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court which is expected to deliver its ruling by the year-end.

(With inputs from agencies)