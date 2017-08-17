Plea Filed Against Modi For Using 'Hindustan' Instead Of India In I-Day Speech

A city lawyer in Maharashtra has filed a plea against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for using the name 'Hindustan' instead of India in his Independence Day speech , calling it 'unconstitutional'.

Advocate Rama Vitthalrao Kale filed a complaint addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and lodged with MIDC Police Station. In the complaint, Kale alleged the Prime Minister of violating constitutional provisions in his speech, reports IANS.

Advertisement opens in new window

"As per the Article 1 of the Constitution, India or Bharat are mentioned. Nowhere in the constitution there is a mention of ‘Hindustan’ which signifies the religious name of the country...As the PM of India, making such an irresponsible and wrong reference (as ‘Hindustan’) which finds no place in the Constitution is a clear disrespect to the Constitution and violation of the Article 1..” she told IANS.

This year's Independence Day speech by Narendra Modi was his shortest yet.

The PM addressed the nation on country's 71st Independence Day, on Tuesday, speaking on issues currently dominating the national scenario of the country.

He had pledged to make 'New India' by 2022 whose democracy will be made by the people.

"This year is a special year for India. This is the 75th anniversary of Quit India, 100th anniversary of Champaran Satyagraha, 125th anniversary of Ganesh Utsav," he added in his speech.