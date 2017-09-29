Piyush Goyal Reaches Mumbai, Orders High-Level Enquiry Headed By Chief Safety Officer Of Western Railways

A high-level enquiry headed by the Chief Safety Officer of Western Railways has been ordered on Friday in Mumbai stampede which claimed 22 lives.

At least 22 people died and more than 30 were seriously injured on Friday in a stampede at Mumbai's Elphinstone railway station.

After the accident, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal reached Mumbai to take stock of the situation.

Later, he told ANI, "I have ordered a high-level enquiry headed by the Chief Safety Officer of Western Railways. The team will inquire about the matter and ascertain the cause of the incident."

The Railway Minister also expressed grief over the tragic incident and sympathized with the families of the deceased.

"I have just landed in Mumbai. It was an unfortunate incident. I am deeply grieved at tragic loss of innocent lives due to unfortunate stampede. I also wish for the early recovery of the injured people," he added.

"Such incident, in my Mumbai, is a matter of concern for me. We will remain committed to ensure that such incidents won't repeat in future," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ramnath Kovind and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the death in the incident.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis also announced Rs. 5 lakh for the next of the kin of deceased and all the medical expenses of the injured will be borne by Government of Maharashtra.

"Saddened and shocked to know about the tragic stampede at #Elphinstone railway station, foot over bridge (sic)," Fadnavis wrote on Twitter.

Following the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team reached the site for rescue operation. (ANI)