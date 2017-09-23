The Website
23 September 2017 Last Updated at 7:14 pm National News Analysis

Phalahari Baba Sent To 15-Day Judicial Custody

Outlook Web Bureau
Phalahari Baba Sent To 15-Day Judicial Custody
File Photo: PTI Photos
Phalahari Baba Sent To 15-Day Judicial Custody
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Self-styled godman Phalahari Baba, who was arrested by Rajasthan's Alwar Police on Saturday on charges of raping a 21-year-old woman at his ashram, has been sent to 15-day judicial custody by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

A woman from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur had lodged a sexual assault complaint against Phalahari Baba.

Reportedly, the police sent to him to judicial custody after they got a medical examination conducted on him at an Alwar's government hospital where his sugar and blood pressure were found to be normal.

Facing allegations of sexual assault, the self-styled godman reportedly had checked him into an Alwar's private hospital in earlier this week claiming that he was suffering from high blood pressure.

Kaushlendra Prapannacharya Falahari Maharaj, 70, is known as "Falahari" because he takes fruits only in diet.(ANI)

(ANI)

