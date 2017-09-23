Phalahari Baba Sent To 15-Day Judicial Custody

Self-styled godman Phalahari Baba, who was arrested by Rajasthan's Alwar Police on Saturday on charges of raping a 21-year-old woman at his ashram, has been sent to 15-day judicial custody by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court.

A woman from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur had lodged a sexual assault complaint against Phalahari Baba.

Reportedly, the police sent to him to judicial custody after they got a medical examination conducted on him at an Alwar's government hospital where his sugar and blood pressure were found to be normal.

Facing allegations of sexual assault, the self-styled godman reportedly had checked him into an Alwar's private hospital in earlier this week claiming that he was suffering from high blood pressure.

Kaushlendra Prapannacharya Falahari Maharaj, 70, is known as "Falahari" because he takes fruits only in diet.(ANI)

