The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 April 2018 Last Updated at 7:36 pm National

#PeTrolled: Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi On Rising Petrol, Diesel Prices

The video of Modi talking about reducing petrol and diesel prices at a rally is interspersed with images of Bollywood actor Salman Khan bursting into peals of laughter.
Outlook Web Bureau
#PeTrolled: Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi On Rising Petrol, Diesel Prices
#PeTrolled: Rahul Gandhi Attacks PM Modi On Rising Petrol, Diesel Prices
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the rising prices of petrol and diesel and posted a video that dubbed him the "king of misinformation" on the issue.

The video of Modi talking about reducing petrol and diesel prices at a rally is interspersed with images of Bollywood actor Salman Khan bursting into peals of laughter.

Advertisement opens in new window

"The poor and the middle class bear the brunt of rising fuel prices. In this video, our PM is quite obviously talking about some other country," Gandhi tweeted, using "#PeTrolled" as the hashtag.

While international crude oil prices have been on the decline, the rates of petrol and diesel have been rising due to heavy taxes by the government, Gandhi and the Congress have said in their attacks against the government and the prime minister.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Delhi - New Delhi Oil-Gas-Fuel Prices National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Malayalam Actor Jayasurya's Boat Jetty Constructed On Encroached Area Demolished
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters