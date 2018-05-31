Petrol Price Cut By 7 Paise, Diesel By 5 Paise Per Litre

Prices for Petrol and diesel were cut by 7 paise and 5 paise per litre respectively on Thursday.



Petrol in Delhi now costs Rs 78.35 a litre and Diesel 69.25 per litre.



The revised Petrol price in other metro cities are- 80.98 in Kolkata, 86.16 in Mumbai, 81.35 in Chennai



While the revised Diesel price was 71.80 in Kolkata, 73.73 in Mumbai and 73.12 in Chennai.



The fuel price was slashed for the second day after the price remained high for 16 consecutive days.



On Wednesday there was 'a drop' in the rates- of one paisa.



The Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) in a statement clarified that the petrol prices in Delhi have gone down by one paisa and not 60 paise, as reported earlier. (ANI)



