08 June 2018 Last Updated at 11:56 am National

Petrol Price Cut By 21-22 Paise Per Litre, Diesel By 15-16 Paise

Outlook Web Bureau
Illustration (Outlook)
Prices for petrol and diesel have fallen by 21-22 paise per litre and 15-16 paise per litre respectively in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, compared with the previous day's rates.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 77.42 a litre, and diesel costs Rs 68.58 per litre.

On Thursday, price for petrol was Rs 77.63 per litre, while diesel price was Rs 68.73 a litre in Delhi.

Besides Delhi, the revised Petrol prices in other metro cities are - Rs 80.07 in Kolkata, Rs 85.24 in Mumbai and Rs 80.37 in Chennai.

The revised diesel prices in other metro cities are - Rs 71.13 in Kolkata, Rs 73.02 in Mumbai and Rs 72.40 in Chennai.

ANI

