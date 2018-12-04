PETA Calls Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Wedding ‘Band, Baaja, Brutality’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot as per Christian and Hindu traditions. Later, the couple shared stunning pictures from their wedding festivities. However, there was one ceremonial ritual was criticized by animal rights organization, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

For the Hindu wedding, Nick reportedly arrived on a 'ghodi' with a full 'baaraat'. PETA India shared a video titled "Band, Baaja, Brutality", that showcased what horses go through when they are used at weddings.

Dear @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Eles 4 weddings live n chains & horses r controlled w whips, spiked bits. Ppl r rejecting ele rides: https://t.co/Gea5jvP6LP & having horse-free weddings. Congrats, but we regret it was not a happy day for animals. pic.twitter.com/p9FFeJ969B — PETA India â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ (@PetaIndia) December 3, 2018

The organization took to their Twitter handle and slammed the couple for using elephants and horses during their wedding ceremonies.