PETA Calls Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Wedding ‘Band, Baaja, Brutality’

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) took to their Twitter handle and slammed the couple for using elephants and horses during their wedding nuptials.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 December 2018
2018-12-04T12:01:27+0530

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot as per Christian and Hindu traditions. Later, the couple shared stunning pictures from their wedding festivities. However, there was one ceremonial ritual was criticized by animal rights organization, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

For the Hindu wedding, Nick reportedly arrived on a 'ghodi' with a full 'baaraat'. PETA India shared a video titled "Band, Baaja, Brutality", that showcased what horses go through when they are used at weddings.

The organization took to their Twitter handle and slammed the couple for using elephants and horses during their wedding ceremonies.

 

