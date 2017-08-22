Personal Corridor, Meeting Room, Luxurious Bed, LED TV: The Lavish Jail Life Of Sasikala According To Former DIG Roopa

Ex-deputy inspector general of police (DIG) (Prisons) D. Roopa has claimed that a corridor of about 120 ft to 150 ft length is barricaded on both ends of the Parappana Agrahara central prison, heavily, and is used as private space by jailed All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary V.K. Sasikala.

"A corridor of about 120 ft to 150 ft length is barricaded on both ends heavily and is used as private space by Sasikala. In this corridor, there are five cells completely at her disposal. In these cells, her personal belongings such as clothing, bedding, vessels for cooking, water-dispenser, an electric induction stove with a table are kept," the letter, which Roopa has submitted to the IGP, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Bangalore, said.

Roopa said that giving special treatment to any prisoner, unauthorisedly, without the court orders is not only a Contempt of Court, but also violation of Article 14 of the Constitution.

She also claimed that there is a separate, comfortable meeting room where she meets her visitors and the proofs can be collected by examining the recordings of CCTV cameras number 6 and 7.

"There is a separate, comfortable meeting room where she meets her visitors. In this room there is a revolving chair, table, four other chairs and curtains in a way that what happens inside the room cannot be seen outside. The proof that Sasikala meets her visitors in this room can be corroborated by examining the recordings of CCTV cameras number 6 and 7," letter said.

"She has been provided a luxurious bed and a cot along with a brand new LED TV. This has not been brought to the notice of Hon'ble Court and no permission by Court taken even if it is for health reasons," the letter further read.

She further said that it is an offence under section-13(1)(C) of Prevention Of Corruption Act, because the jail cells/corridor and other resources such as LED TV/material for preparation of separate food etc are properties belonging to the state and entrusted to the DG and the IG Prisons for custody. He has dishonestly/fraudulently allowed it to be unauthorisedly used/misappropriated by another person.

Therefore, Offence under section 13(1) (C) and punishable under 13(2) of Prevention Of Corruption Act 1988 is made out.

Yesterday, a video footage was submitted to the ACB allegedly by Roopa showing Sasikala and her relative Ilavarasi, convicted by the Supreme Court in the disproportionate assets case, walking into the main entry area of the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in civilian attire.

Roopa submitted the footage yesterday as part of her statement to the ACB of the Karnataka Police.

Following the summons by the ACB, Roopa had submitted 74 enclosures as evidence to substantiate her charges. She received summons on July 31, the day Director General (Prisons) G. Sathyanarayan Rao retired.

Earlier last month, Roopa grabbed headlines when she, in a report, said that Sasikala availed VIP treatment in the prison by bribing jail officials.

Roopa, in a report to the Director General (Prisons), had said there are speculations that Sasikala paid bribe to prison officials to get special facilities for herself with rumours also of the DG being a beneficiary himself.

The report by the DIG (Prisons) had asserted that a bribe worth Rs. 2 crore was given to the prison officials by AIADMK chief VK Sasikala for, including the DG (Prisons), in order to avail special facilities in the Parappana Agrahara central prison.

The DG (Prisons) categorically denied all the charges, where Roopa, maintained her stand, saying that she has no issue with an inquiry taking place into it.

A notice was then sent to Roopa accusing her of "damaging the integrity and reputation of Sathyanarayan Rao," which according to law comes under defamation.

The notice also said that Rao will also be approaching the concerned Income Tax Department to find out the source from where the "alleged Rs. 2 crore were mobilised."

The notice further said that Roopa also alleged that Sasikala had set up a private kitchen, where special food could be made for her, but as she failed to take snaps of the place, it only shows that the place was "non-existent" although she (Roopa) claims that the evidence was erased.

The notice said that Roopa had tried to defame the "whole system" of this country, including the President of the nation.

Subsequently, Roopa was transferred to the Traffic and Safety wing. (ANI)