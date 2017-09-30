The Website
30 September 2017 Last Updated at 5:47 pm Business News Analysis

Permission To Display Revised MRP Under GST Extended To December 31

Outlook Web Bureau
Creative Commons
outlookindia.com
Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan has stated that the permission to display the revised Maximum Retail Price (MRP) due to the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been extended to December 31, 2017.

On the account of implementation of a new tax regime from July 1, there may be instances where the retail sale price of a pre-packaged commodity is required to be changed.

In this context, Paswan had allowed the manufacturers, packers or importers of pre-packaged commodities to declare the revised retail sale price (MRP) in addition to the existing retail sale price (MRP), for three months, with effect from July 1 to September 30, 2017. Declaration of the changed MRP was allowed to be made by way of stamping or putting sticker or online printing, as the case may be.

Considering the requests received to extend the permission for some more time, it has been extended to display the revised MRP due to implementation of GST by way of stamping or putting sticker or online printing for a further period of three months, that is, up to December 31, 2017, the minister said.

ANI

GST Taxes-Indirect Taxes Business News Analysis

