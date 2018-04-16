People Take To Streets Against Unnao, Kathua, Surat Rape Incidents

In the wake of incidents of rape in Unnao, Kathua and Surat, protests were staged in various parts of the country on Sunday.

Protests were held at the Parliament Street, here in the capital, and at Carter Road in Mumbai's Bandra area.

In Surat, people took out a candlelight march against the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl, who was tortured for over eight days and killed on April 5.

On Friday midnight, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders held a candlelight vigil at the India Gate in the national capital to demand strict action in Unnao and Kathua rape cases.

Earlier on April 8, a woman and her family tried to commit suicide outside Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

Her family alleges that she was raped by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplice last year.

On the other hand, an eight-year-old girl belonging to a nomadic Muslim tribe in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January.

Among the accused in the case are police officers and a retired government official.