People Missing An 'Educated PM' Like Manmohan Singh: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said people were missing an "educated prime minister" like Manmohan Singh.
The former prime minister was the target of Kejriwal's anti-graft campaign during the 2013 Delhi Assembly polls and the Lok Sabha polls the following year.
"People missing an educated PM like Dr Manmohan Singh- PM should be educated. Its dawning on people now that the PM should be educated," Kejriwal tweeted, posting a Wall Street Journal article on the falling rupee.
Kejriwal and members of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have earlier, too, questioned Modi's academic credentials and the authenticity of his degree.
The chief minister also attacked the BJP for playing "dirty politics" over the water crisis in the national capital.
"BJP playing dirty politics with Delhiities war. Delhi was getting this water for 22 yrs. Suddenly, present BJP govt of Haryana drastically reduced this supply. Why? Pl don't make people suffer due to ur dirty politics," he said on Twitter.
(PTI)
What wrong has he said here...
Petrol at 86/- litre
Gas at ~800/- cylinder
Dollar at 68 rupees
Inflation at all time high
Electricity most expensive in BJP ruled states
GDP crashed post Demonetization and GST' Shoddy Implementation
Millions of Small/Medium Scale business were DEVASTATED due to Demonetization and GST' Shoddy Implementation
What else has to happen? APOCALYPSE??
Undoubtedly,the nation , not only ours but each one on the globe needs an educated PM like what former PM Dr.Manmohan singh was. Present PM is an educated one, but from no angle he can be compared with Dr.Singh ji. And this is because we as a nation are suffering badly from so many economic problems. Current govt. being headed by Mr. Modi ji appears to have failed utterly to bring down the prices of petrol and diesel etc. Consequently,the prices of other esssential commodities are soaring high.
One hopes,Modi ji does something such that provides relief to people.
Parshuram Gautampurkar,Sawai Madhopur,Rajasthan
If an impartial inquiry is done with the conspiracy on hacking EVMs and the educational credentials the buck will stop at the door of Modi
