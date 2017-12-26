The Website
26 December 2017 Last Updated at 2:01 pm National

People Of J&K Have Always Chosen Ballots Over Bullets: Mehbooba On Upcoming Panchayat Polls

Outlook Web Bureau
People Of J&K Have Always Chosen Ballots Over Bullets: Mehbooba On Upcoming Panchayat Polls
People Of J&K Have Always Chosen Ballots Over Bullets: Mehbooba On Upcoming Panchayat Polls
2017-12-26T14:07:16+0530

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after announcing the date for the long overdue panchayat polls today said that the people of the state have always chosen ballots over bullets .

 During a meeting with Governor N N Vohra yesterday, she had informed him about the government's decision to hold the elections from February 15.

"I'm very pleased to announce that the long overdue panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir will be held from February 15, 2018. People in the state have always chosen ballots over bullets and will continue to do so," Mufti tweeted today.

The panchayat elections were scheduled for last year but could not be held due to the unrest that followed the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani on July 8. Eighty- six people were killed in the violence.

The elections could not be held this year again after violence during a bypoll to Srinagar Parliamentary constituency on April 8 left eight persons dead besides forcing cancellation of the bypoll to Anantnag parliamentary.  

