Eid al-Adha: Delhiites Celebrate Inside Homes Amid Pandemic

July 21, 2021
The day lacked usual hustle bustle and festivity as major mosques such as Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid in old Delhi were closed for the visitors. Police personnel were also deployed outside the mosques to prevent crowding.

Outlook Web Desk 21 July 2021, Last Updated at 12:45 pm
Representational Image
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-07-21T12:45:01+05:30

Owing to the speculation of resurgence of Covid-19, Delhi this year saw a different picture of Eid al-Adha as devotees mostly stayed indoors to offer namaz and celebrate on Wednesday  People refrained from having religious and festive gatherings in the city following the standard Covid-19 protocols.

"Hearty wishes to all the countrymen on Eid-ul-Adha. May this festival bring happiness and prosperity in your lives,"  tweeted  Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, greeting people on the auspicious occasion.

"As congregational prayers are not allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions, just a few staffers and their family members offered namaz on Eid-ul-Adha today. People themselves are careful and not thronging the mosques to keep safe from the virus," said Syed Ahmed Bukhari, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid.

A senior police officer...

