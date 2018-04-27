People Behave Themselves Abroad, But Once In India They Spit On, Litter Public Places: New SDMC Mayor

In his first media interaction after being elected as the new mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, BJP councilor Narender Chawla today slammed those who spit on and litter public places.

"People do not litter on the metro or when they are in foreign countries. But once they are here (in India), they think of themselves as some big personalities like Amitabh Bachchan. They start spitting on the road and litter the streets," Chawla said talking to reporters.

The Janakpuri West councilor listed his priorities and said setting up a vigilance helpline to stem corruption, and issues related to parking and sanitation will be among his top priorities.

Another BJP councillor Satyapal Malik was also elected unopposed as the deputy mayor.

Chawla also announced that the SDMC will soon launch a helpline for people to register complaints regarding corruption in their area.

“I had talks with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and he supported the idea,” he added.

In the elections for office bearers of the deliberative wing of the SDMC, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Poonam Bhatti, both BJP, were elected as members of the standing committee.

AAP's Narender Kumar was elected as member of standing committee defeating Congress's Abhishek Dutt. The councilors of BJP cross-voted in his favour to defeat the Congress candidate, sources said.

Election for three members of standing committee was held after election of mayor and deputy mayor. The BJP candidates won unopposed.

After his defeat, Dutt said Kumar's victory proved the Congress stand that the BJP and the AAP are two sides of the same coin.

