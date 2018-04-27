The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 April 2018 Last Updated at 11:27 am National

People Behave Themselves Abroad, But Once In India They Spit On, Litter Public Places: New SDMC Mayor

Outlook Web Bureau
People Behave Themselves Abroad, But Once In India They Spit On, Litter Public Places: New SDMC Mayor
File Photo
People Behave Themselves Abroad, But Once In India They Spit On, Litter Public Places: New SDMC Mayor
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

In his first media interaction after being elected as the new mayor of South Delhi Municipal Corporation, BJP councilor Narender Chawla today slammed those who spit on and litter public places.

"People do not litter on the metro or when they are in foreign countries. But once they are here (in India), they think of themselves as some big personalities like Amitabh Bachchan. They start spitting on the road and litter the streets," Chawla said talking to reporters.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Janakpuri West councilor listed his priorities and said setting up a vigilance helpline to stem corruption, and issues related to parking and sanitation will be among his top priorities.

Another BJP councillor Satyapal Malik was also elected unopposed as the deputy mayor.

Chawla also announced that the SDMC will soon launch a helpline for people to register complaints regarding corruption in their area.

“I had talks with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and he supported the idea,” he added.

In the elections for office bearers of the deliberative wing of the SDMC, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Poonam Bhatti, both BJP, were elected as members of the standing committee.

AAP's Narender Kumar was elected as member of standing committee defeating Congress's Abhishek Dutt. The councilors of BJP cross-voted in his favour to defeat the Congress candidate, sources said.

Election for three members of standing committee was held after election of mayor and deputy mayor. The BJP candidates won unopposed.

Advertisement opens in new window

After his defeat, Dutt said Kumar's victory proved the Congress stand that the BJP and the AAP are two sides of the same coin.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi - New Delhi Highways and Roads Infrastructure BJP Politics National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Modi Has Changed CBI's Name Into Central Bureau of Illegal Mining: Rahul Gandhi In Karnataka
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters