People Against Ram Temple In Ayodhya Are Not Opposing It Openly: Bhagwat

The long-standing Ram Mandir matter is pending before the Supreme Court country for its final resolution.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 October 2018
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said leaving aside a few, most of the people who are against the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya are not opposing it openly as the deity is worshipped by the country's majority.

"Leaving aside a few people, those, who belong to the party opposing the construction of Ram Temple, cannot do that openly in the country because they know that whatever they will say, the majority Hindu community of the country considers Lord Ram as their deity. That's why they will not speak against the Ram Temple," Bhagwat said while addressing a gathering here on Monday.

Bhagwat was speaking at a function held at Patanjali Yogpeeth in presence of yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

The long-standing Ram Mandir matter is pending before the Supreme Court country for its final resolution. The matter will next be heard on October 29. Earlier, the court had asked the stakeholders of the issue to resolve the matter amicably out of the court.

(ANI)

