A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) worker was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Gangbugh area of Tengpora in outskirts of Srinagar on Sunday evening.

Initial reports said the political worker identified as Mohammad Amin Dar was attacked by gunmen at Gangbugh in the city.

Dar, a resident of Gangbugh, was an associate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and former minister Syed Altaf Bukhari, they said.

Meanwhile, forces have cordoned off the area to nab the assailants.

