PDP Says PDP-BJP Alliance Will Have No Alternative

After a long meeting chaired by Chief Minister and PDP party president, Mehbooba Mufti at her residence, the PDP today said the alliance between the PDP and the BJP would continue.

Senior PDP leader and the government spokesman, Naeem Akhtar told reporters the support of the BJP in the case of rape and murder of eight-year-old was appreciable. He said if the BJP will continue to keep up the support on other issues, the alliance (PDP-BJP) would have no alternative, hinting toward a long-term coalition with the BJP.

He said the PDP was thankful to people of the country and all citizens for showing solidarity with the victim Asifa. He said the State has other “wounds” as well and the people of the country should look towards Jammu and Kashmir in through humanitarian angle. He said the solidarity shown by the people and media across the country in the case of Asifa has created an emotional bond between the State and the rest of the country. “It should continue to grow and Kashmiris should be considered own people,” he said. Akhtar appreciated alliance partner, the BJP and hailed it for the resignation of the two Ministers. He was cautious indicting the Ministers and said their role, “according to media reports was not positive.” He said the government would bring legislation to have the death penalty for those involved in the rape of the minors.

When asked what action PDP had sought against two BJP Ministers who had sided with Hindu Ekta Manch, Akhter said,"Aap Ko Aam Khanay Say Gharaz Hai, Paed Ginnay Say Nahin” thus, avoiding a direct answer.

Two Ministers, Industries Minister, Chander Prakash Ganga and the Forest Minister Lal Singh resigned on Friday as objections were raised over their participation in a rally in support of the accused in the Kathua rape and murder case on March 1.

They submitted their resignations to the party's state president Sat Sharma on Friday.