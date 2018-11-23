PDP, NC Joined Hands To Stall The Entry Of Third Regional Party In State: Sajjad Lone

People's Conference (PC) Sajjad Lone on Friday said that the coming together of PDP, NC and Congress in Jammu and Kashmir was an "opportunistic alliance" to stall the entry of a third regional party headed by him.

"This alliance was an opportunistic alliance to ensure and stall the entry of third regional party. But now they have failed and we have emerged and we shall go to the people and then let the people decide what to do," he told a press conference.

Slamming the Peoples's Democratic Party (PDP), National Conference (NC) and the Congress, Lone said the whole idea was "to not allow anyone to form the government".

"Now you have won by creating the confusion. So congratulations for this. But talking about morality that we have come together with the BJP is a wrong, then this wrong was done by Omar Abdullah also as he was foreign minister in the NDA government," he said slamming the NC leader.

Lone said that Abdullah was the poster boy of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Hitting out at former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Lone said, "For three years Mufti was in power in the state with the BJP. Then at that time there was nothing bad in the BJP. But now as we have come together with the BJP so we are bad now."

Lone's remarks came two days after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the State Assembly even as Mufti wrote to him saying that the Congress and the NC had decided to support the PDP to form a government and their collective strength was 56.

Lone also wrote to the Governor staking claim to form a government with the BJP's backing. He claimed the support of 18 MLAs besides the 25-strong BJP and contended that it was more than the required number for majority.

IANS