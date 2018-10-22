Paytm Founder Vijay Sharma's Secy, Two Other Employees Held For Blackmailing Him With Stolen Data

﻿
The trio, including Sharma's secretary, a woman who allegedly masterminded the extortion bid, had threatened to leak the data to cause the firm loss and dent its image.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 October 2018
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma's secretary and two other employees were arrested on Monday for allegedly trying to extort Rs 20 crore from him after threatening to leak stolen personal data and confidential information, Noida Police said.

The trio, including Sharma's secretary, a woman who allegedly masterminded the extortion bid, had threatened to leak the data and misuse the information to cause the firm loss and dent its public image, officials said.

The three employees of the Noida-headquartered e-commerce and wallet firm were arrested by a team from the Sector 20 police station, while the fourth accused in the case is still at large, a senior official said.

“The owner of Paytm had made a complaint with the police that their employees, a woman and her aides, had stolen some data from the company and were blackmailing. They were demanding Rs 20 crore for not leaking it,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ajay Pal Sharma said.

“Taking immediate action on it, an FIR was registered and three persons, including the woman, arrested. They are being probed about the data and their modus operandi. Police will share the facts as they are unearthed,” Sharma said.

The SSP said they will seek their custody to interrogate them further and gather more details. 

( PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Vijay Shekhar Sharma Noida Paytm Business

