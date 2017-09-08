The Website
08 September 2017

Payment For Alcohol Should Be In Digital Mode, Traders Body Suggests To Government

'Any person purchasing liquor from any shop should be made obligatory to make payment through digital mode'
Outlook Web Bureau
Amit Haralkar/Outlook
outlookindia.com
2017-09-08T13:50:13+0530

The sale of liquor should be allowed only against payment by digital mode, traders body CAIT today suggested the government.

In a letter to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said the linkage of digital payments with sale of liquor could also curb black money to a great extent.

"Any person purchasing liquor from any shop should be made obligatory to make payment through digital mode," it said, adding that liquor sale is largely carried out in cash.

It said that in 2015, it was estimated that the sale of spirits, wine and beer was about Rs 1.5 lakh crore and this industry is growing at about 30 per cent per year.

PTI

