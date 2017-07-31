Patna HC Rejects PILs Challenging Formation Of New JD(U)-BJP Govt

The Patna High Court on Monday dismissed two similar PILs challenging the formation of the new Bihar government by Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in coalition with the BJP.



After hearing all parties, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A K Upadhyay dismissed the two PILs saying no intervention of the court is required, after floor test in the state Assembly.



While one PIL was filed by RJD MLAs Saroj Yadav and Chandan Verma, the second one was filed by Jitendra Kumar, a Samajwadi Party member.

The RJD, with 80 MLAs, has been saying that they are the single largest party in the assembly and should have been first called to explore the possibility of forming new government after Kumar resigned as chief minister on July 26.



On Friday last, the court had adjourned the matter for today.



The new Nitish Kumar government in which the NDA is a coalition partner won the trust vote on Friday last.