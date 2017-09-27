Patanjali Textile Will Break Stronghold Of Foreign Textile Manufacturers, Says Baba Ramdev

After the formidable success of Patanjali ayurvedic and herbal household products in the Indian market, Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balakrishna's Patanjali Ayurved Ltd is all set to venture into textile manufacturing.

"Patanjali will soon get into garment and textile market and break the stronghold of foreign manufacturers," Ramdev said during the inauguration of Patanjali Gramodhyog in Alwar.

"Patanjali will make everything from underwear to ethnic and sportswear soon" he added.

In a recent survey, CEO of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, Yogi Balakrishnan, was named the eighth richest Indian. On this, Baba Ramdev said that the profit earned by Acharya Balakrishnan is for helping the needy and not for luxury.

Baba Ramdev aims to make people of India get rid of foreign products and shift to 'Swadeshi' (Made in India), manufactured goods by Patanjali.

Earlier, Spokesperson S.K. Tijarawala, said that Patanjali will be launching its line of 'Swadeshi' apparel, with an initial sales target of Rs. 5, 000 Crore, Through this new venture, the company aims to bring a good quality of clothes to the masses, including knitwear and denim. While the official brand name of the line is yet to be revealed. (ANI)