Drunk Passenger Tries To Enter IndiGo Cockpit To Charge Phone, Taken Off The Flight

The passenger was disembarked from the flight and taken to the Mumbai Airport police station by the airline's security staff for further legal action.

Outlook Web Bureau 26 September 2018
In a bizzare incident, a drunk passenger tried to enter the cockpit of a Kolkata-bound IndiGo plane on Monday on the pretext of charging his mobile phone, according to a police official.

 Following the incident, which happened when the aircraft was yet to take off, the "unruly passenger" was offloaded and later taken to police station by the airline staff. He was let off after questioning.

The passenger was let off after questioning, reports say.

"While an IndiGo aircraft was on the ground, an unruly passenger tried to enter the cockpit saying that his mobile needs to be charged," the airline told to media.

"Following standard operating procedures, the captain operating 6E-395 flight from Mumbai to Kolkata (September 24, 2018) had initiated the offloading of the passenger on grounds of a security violation. As per the prescribed rules, entry into the cockpit is prohibited," the airline added.

In a similar incident, a passenger on board a GoAir flight from Delhi to Patna on Monday attempted to open the rear door of the aircraft mid-air. A co-passenger raised an alarm, after which the passenger was intercepted by the crew.

Post-arrival, the passenger was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for further investigation.

 (ANI)

